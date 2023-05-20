HC puts state on notice on Dahiya’s pre-arrest bail plea

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 19

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today put the state of Haryana on notice on a petition filed by IAS officer Vijay Singh Dahiya for the grant of anticipatory bail in a corruption case registered at the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) police station in Panchkula.

Taking up the matter, Justice Gurvinder Singh Gill of the HC also fixed May 24 as the next date of hearing in the matter. Claiming to have been falsely implicated in the case due to “motivated considerations”, Dahiya in his petition submitted that he was posted as the Commissioner, Haryana Skill Development Department at Panchkula.

It was added that the FIR under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 384 and 120 of the IPC was registered on the complaint of Rinku Manchanda, running an education institution. Bills of Rs 50 lakh, due to be paid to the complainant, were pending with the Department of Skill Development for the last three years.

It was alleged that the complainant approached a co-accused, who allegedly referred her to another co-accused Poonam Chopra. The ACB laid a trap and she was apprehended. The purported bribe amount of Rs 3 lakh was allegedly recovered from her.

It was submitted that the trap was laid for Chopra only and the petitioner had nothing to do with the same. She was then asked to contact the petitioner under a second trap before she was taken to a café in Chandigarh. She met the petitioner, but ACB’s attempt to implicate him miserably failed. The fact regarding the second trap was, however, cleverly concealed.

It was further added the petitioner was picked up by the ACB officials, when he stepped out of the café and was forcibly taken to its office. After questioning him for three hours, he was released since nothing incriminating was found.

“In fact, the petitioner has been implicated merely for the reason that he is known to co-accused Poonam Chopra and by manipulating this acquaintance, the prosecution attempted to concoct a story that he petitioner is also an accused in the case. The police has tried to trap the petitioner in the cafe at Chandigarh but failed to get any evidence”, it was added.