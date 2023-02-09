HC puts state on notice over e-tendering

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 8

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today issued notice of motion to the state of Haryana on a petition filed by 14 gram panchayats. They had challenged government instructions prescribing that all development works costing more than Rs 2 lakh would be done by Panchayati Raj institutions after following prescribed e-tendering system.

As the petition filed by Mohri Gram Panchayat and other petitioners came up for hearing, Justice Vikas Bahl also fixed April 11 as the next date of hearing in the matter. The notice was accepted by Advocate General BR Mahajan, who appeared with counsel Upasana Dhawan. “Reply, if any, be filed on or before the next date of hearing with an advance copy to learned counsel for the petitioners,” Justice Bahl concluded.