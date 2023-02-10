HC puts state on notice over re-employment

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 9

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today put the state of Haryana on notice on a petition challenging an order re-employing Nand Kishore Verma as Assistant Director (Academic). Justice Harnaresh Singh Gill of the HC also issued notice to the chief secretary, among others, before fixing the case for further hearing on March 27.

The notice by Justice Gill came on the petition, challenging the order dated April 27, filed by Anil Sharma through senior advocate Anand Chhibbar with counsel Shikhar Sarin and Shreya Bhakoo.

Appearing before Justice Gill’s Bench, Chhibbar contended the impugned order’s perusal showed that the same was to be implemented, subject to “ex-post facto” approval of the Council of Minister. But till date no such approval has been obtained by the state and Verma was working on the post.

It was added that the respondent (Assistant Director) was re-employed illegally, arbitrarily and in a malafide manner in complete violation of the rules, circulars and instructions issued by the state of Haryana. Directions were also given to the state to adhere to its own service rules and relevant circulars and allow the petitioner or any other meritorious candidate to apply for and get an opportunity to be employed. Chhibbar added on the petitioner’s behalf that all actions undertaken by the respondent should also be examined and inquiry be marked to look into all the “illegal actions” undertaken by him, “having been illegally re-employed” since May 1, 2022.

It was added that the post was “promotable” and could only be filled by two recruitment methods — promotion from amongst the eligible principals in the state, or by deputation or transfer of a Haryana government or Government of India employee. The same was admittedly not done in the present case.