HC quashes conviction of plumber who raped, murdered 5-year-old girl, cites ‘serious lapses’ in trial

Setting aside the death sentence awarded to a plumber convicted for abducting, raping and murdering a five-year-old girl on her birthday night, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has quashed the conviction and ordered the trial to recommence from the stage of recording the accused person’s statement. Among other things, the bench cited serious procedural lapses that went to the root of a fair trial.

Holding that “every ‘i’ ought to be dotted and every ‘t’ ought to be crossed” in criminal trials, the division bench of Justice Anoop Chitkara and Justice Sukhvinder Kaur made it clear that the quality of investigation and the manner of putting incriminating evidence to the accused were integral to the administration of criminal justice.

The bench began by “affectionately” referring to the victim as ‘Laadli’. It was her fifth birthday when she was allegedly abducted by Vinod alias Munna, a 27-year-old plumber with criminal antecedents, from her parents’ custody on the intervening night of December 20 and 21, 2020.

The accused allegedly took the child to his house nearby, “locked and bolted the doors, committed her rape, and then smothered her to death”. An FIR in the matter was registered on December 21, 2020, at the Jhajjar city police station. The trial court convicted Vinod and awarded him the death penalty, leading to a murder reference and an appeal before the high court.

Flagging grave infirmities in the conduct of the trial, the bench asserted: “The prominent concern for this court is the manner of investigation, omission in putting all the incriminating evidence to the accused under Section 313 of the CrPC, and its repercussions on the trial, and in our considered opinion, it causes prejudice to the accused.”

The court observed that the trial court had put the entire testimony of the victim’s father to the accused as one composite question and added that the victim’s mother “also stated in similar terms”, which was not “absolutely correct”.

Reproducing the question running into 424 words, the bench asserted: “To answer such long questions would be incomprehensible for ordinary people. As is apparent, the question was the testimony of victim Laadli’s father and in the last sentence it was added that her mother also stated in similar terms, which is not absolutely correct. Additionally, this was contrary to the requirement of Section 313 of the CrPC.”

The bench termed the lapses as “irregularities” that were curable before adding “once cured, shall neither cause any prejudice to the accused on delay or law nor failure of Justice to any”.

Making it clear that larger principle was at stake, the bench asserted: “Criminal Justice warrants meticulously following the procedural standards of proof to pin criminal liability… The yardstick of a fair criminal trial is the quality of investigation and the conduct of proceedings, as per the gold standards, rather than perfunctory completion or hurried disposal.”

Dealing with the argument on delay, the court noted that the murder reference was pending since 2021. “Considering the average time a criminal trial takes to complete in the trial courts of Punjab and Haryana, five years should be closer to the average,” the bench asserted, adding that an overall analysis showed “no prejudice shall be caused to the accused if these questions are put to him after a lapse of five years”.

The bench, at the same time, cautioned that “we cannot forget the justice to the victim of the crime”. Explaining why remand was inevitable, the court held it was not a case where the trial court had put all the incriminating circumstances to the accused.

The bench added an appellate court might legally put remaining incriminating material to an accused or direct the trial court to do so. But such power could not be exercised mechanically and must follow an assessment of the evidence not put to the accused, the prejudice caused, the defence set up and objections raised. The accused was also entitled to lead defence evidence.

“The only option available with this court to do justice to the accused and the victim and her family is to remand the case back to the trial court to begin the trial from the stage of recording the statement of the accused,” the bench concluded.

Accordingly, “without commenting on the cases’ merits”, the high court quashed the judgment of conviction and order on sentence, remanding the matter to the Sessions Court to resume proceedings from the Section 313 stage. The trial court was directed to put “all the incriminating evidence to the accused by making small questions”, allow him to lead defence evidence within a reasonable time, and then pass a fresh judgment. The trial court was also asked to expedite the matter by “striking a balance between speedy justice and buried justice.”