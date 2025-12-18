HC questions reasonless rejection of International karate medallist job claim under Haryana sports quota

The Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) has flagged serious infirmities in Haryana’s decision to deny appointment to an international medal-winning karate player under the Haryana Outstanding Sportspersons Rules, 2018. Referring to procedural disarray, the Bench has called for clarification by the State of Haryana.

Advertisement

The court also made clear its intent to examine how a one-line communication declaring a candidate “ineligible”, without disclosing any reasons, could withstand judicial scrutiny when it directly affected the right to public employment.

Advertisement

The observation by Justice Sandeep Moudgil came on a writ petition filed by Anmol Singh — an international karate player — who represented India at the Eighth Commonwealth Karate Championship in 2015 and won a gold medal in the team event and a silver medal in the individual category.

Advertisement

Justice Moudgil’s Bench was told that the state itself had acknowledged the achievements earlier by awarding a cash prize and issuing an A-Grade Sports Gradation Certificate recording Anmol’s international performance.

Justice Moudgil observed that the petitioner had challenged order dated November 26, 2018, by which his candidature under the 2018 rules was rejected. The court observed that a bare reading of the rejection letter showed that it merely stated that the petitioner was “not found eligible”, without assigning any reasons whatsoever.

Advertisement

“The petition raises a question as to whether such a rejection satisfies the requirement of reasoned decision-making, particularly where the decision entails consequences which impact prospects of the public employment,” Justice Moudgil asserted.

The court also took note of submissions regarding contradictory stands taken by the state. The rejection order proceeded on alleged ineligibility, but a subsequent departmental response claimed that the petitioner had never applied under the policy at all. “These contradictory positions taken by the state, prima facie raise an issue of procedural disarray and calls for clarification by the respondent-state,” Justice Moudgil asserted.

Referring to the nature of the 2018 rules, the court asserted they were not a matter of administrative indulgence, but a structured policy reflecting the state’s commitment to convert sporting excellence into meaningful employment opportunities.

“The underlying object of the policy is beneficent and it seeks to ensure that an achievement earned through discipline, commitment, and personal sacrifice does not remain merely symbolic, but finds institutional acknowledgment,” Justice Moudgil asserted.

The court added that the provision of opportunity in public employment under the rules was intended to give concrete effect to “this objective and the interpretation and implementation of the policy must remain aligned with its underlying purpose. Whether the spirit behind these rules has been given due weight and effective application in the case of the petitioner is a question that warrants careful judicial scrutiny.”

Issuing notice of motion, the court directed the State of Haryana to file its written statement. The matter has been listed for hearing on February 24, 2026.