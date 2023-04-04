HC raps Haryana for harassing employees

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 3

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that the tendency of the government departments to file review pleas “at the drop of a hat” without valid reason needs to be strictly dealt with. The assertion came as Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi asserted the court was of the view that three review pleas filed by the state were required to be dismissed with cost.

Justice Sethi, at the same time, asserted cost was not being imposed as the opinion to file the review was of the Advocate-General’s office. But such kind of repetition would not be taken lightly. The Bench also rapped the state for harassing the petitioner-employees working for last more than 14 years.

Appearing before Justice Sethi’s Bench, the counsel for the applicant-state submitted that the only undertaking given before the Supreme Court was to consider the claim of 258 employees for their adjustment in case they were having the required qualification for appointment.

Justice Sethi’s Bench was further told the undertaking was complied with, keeping in view the regularisation policy issued in 2014. But the fact was not appreciated in correct prospective. The petitioners were not entitled for the benefit of regularisation of their services, as they had not fulfilled the conditions of the regularisation policy. But the argument was not accepted, while passing the judgment dated September 19, 2022.

Justice Sethi asserted it was settled principle of law that review was only maintainable in case a fact had wrongly been taken into consideration while passing the order sought to be reviewed. But the counsel for the applicant-state was unable to point out even a single incorrect fact.

Justice Sethi added the state counsel’s submission, rather, was that arguments sought to be raised in review petition were taken into consideration while passing the initial order. But the department concerned was of the opinion that the view taken by the court was not correct and liable to be reconsidered in the present review petition.

“The state is a welfare State and has to act in accordance with law. In the present case, the petitioners, who are working with the respondent-department for the last more than 14 years, are being harassed,” Justice Sethi added.

Don’t re-argue plea under garb of review

It is also a settled principle of law that a party can’t seek to re-argue the petition under the garb of review for convincing the court to arrive at a different decision other than the initial one. Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi