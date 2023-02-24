HC raps HSSC for failing to discharge its duty

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 23

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today rapped the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) for failing to discharge its duty. Describing as “unacceptable” its request for adjournment in a selection matter, the high court fixed March 1 as the next date of hearing after making it clear that Rs 2 lakh cost would have to be deposited. The Bench also found anomalies in the grant of additional marks to similarly placed candidates.

Evasive Approach The Bench gets the impression that the commission did not take this court seriously and was deliberately trying to evade producing record of selected candidates given five additional marks under socio-economic criteria, while denying the same benefit to petitioners herein, though both are on similar footing. Justice Jaishree Thakur, Punjab and Haryana High Court

The direction by Justice Jaishree Thakur came on 50 petitions by Sombir and other petitioners. Taking up the matter, Justice Thakur asserted that it took the court several attempts to get the record produced and that too after issuing a direction to the commission chairman to be present in person. The Chairman, however, did not appear. Commission secretary Virat, present in the court, stated he was out of station for “confidential work”.

Justice Thakur said the court was waiting for the record the previous day, but was informed late in the afternoon that it was not traceable. It was surprising that the entire record was made available today at 10 am after this court passed the order at 4 pm the previous day, directing the Commission chairman and secretary to be present.

“Again this court gets the impression that the respondent-Commission did not take this court seriously and was deliberately trying to evade producing the record of those selected candidates, who have been given five additional marks under socio-economic criteria, while denying the same benefit to petitioners herein, though both are on similar footing as per their family status,” Justice Thakur added.

Referring to the record, Justice Thakur asserted it reflected that a candidate, who uploaded his father’s death certificate only was given five additional marks under socio-economic criteria, while his mother was alive. The petitioners also uploaded their father’s death as required under the advertisement. But they were denied the marks.

The explanation sought to be given by the commission’s counsel was that the documents were scrutinised by different scrutiny committees and each applied its own yardstick to determine whether a person would be eligible to additional marks under the socio-economic criteria.

“Again this court finds this justification/contention as unpalatable. The respondent-Commission, which had been constituted by gazette notification under Article 309 of the Constitution of India (now got a statutory status after coming into force of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission Act, 2004) for the purpose of streamlining public employment, in the opinion of this Court, is failing to discharge its duty,” Justice Thakur said.