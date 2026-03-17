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Home / Haryana / HC raps power utility for ‘casual’ conduct; bins 16-year-old appeal

HC raps power utility for ‘casual’ conduct; bins 16-year-old appeal

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Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:07 AM Mar 17, 2026 IST
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Rapping Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd (DHBVN) for pursuing litigation in a “casual and careless” manner, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed its regular second appeal pending for nearly 16 years. Justice Nidhi Gupta observed that the matter had consumed precious judicial time with the appellants repeatedly failing to pursue it.

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The court made it clear that litigants could not be permitted to squander court time in a system grappling with a massive backlog. The High Court has over 4.20 lakh cases pending, including 46,681 second appeals.

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The ruling came in the appeal filed by DHBVN and other appellants against concurrent judgments of the trial court and the first appellate court, which had decreed a suit for declaration in favour of respondent-stone crusher.

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Still at arguments stage

The court asserted that the appeal was filed in 2010, but remained at the stage of arguments even after over a decade and a half. The record revealed that notice of motion was issued in January 2011, but the case was adjourned on several dates because of “non-representation on behalf of counsel for the appellants”. On other occasions, adjournments were sought for the appellants. As the case came up for resumed hearing, the Bench said no one appeared for the appellants despite the matter being called twice.

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Court criticises approach

The court made it clear that the appellants’ conduct reflected indifference towards the judicial process. “A bare reading of the facts shows that the appellants have exhibited an utterly casual attitude in the pursuit of the present litigation,” it observed.

It added that the approach adopted by the appellants showed they were not interested in prosecuting the case, leaving the court with no option but to dismiss the appeal.

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