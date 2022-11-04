HC raps state for dereliction of duty towards citizens

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, November 3

In a major embarrassment for the State of Haryana, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has rapped it for dereliction of duty towards its citizens. The admonition came as Justice Jaishree Thakur granted Rs 50,000 costs for undue harassment, along with 8 per cent annual interest, to a police official for delayed payment of compensation for the lost vision in one eye.

The official was deputed in March 2016 for maintaining law and order following a procession by followers of Baba Rampal, summoned as an accused in a criminal case in Hisar district courts. Justice Thakur’s Bench was told that the petitioner, along with other police officials, sustained injuries after the procession turned violent and the followers started rioting and using criminal force against the force deputed for maintaining law and order.

In his petition against the State of Haryana and other respondents, Sunil Kumar through counsel Dhiraj Chawla was seeking directions for the grant ex-gratia compensation of Rs 15 lakh in terms of policy dated July 12, 2018, for loss of his left eye vision.Justice Thakur asserted the court found that the state had been derelict in its duty of releasing compensation within a reasonable time. The petitioner, on active police duty, suffered the disability on March 25, 2016, before being admitted to a hospital. The disability certificate was issued in May 2016. The claim for compensation was submitted verbally and through legal notice dated October 12, 2016. But to no avail.

Justice Thakur observed the compensation was released in August 2019, a year after the petitioner was constrained to file the petition. “This delayed payment and that too after the writ petition had been filed is nothing but sheer apathy to the claim of the petitioner for compensation and dereliction of duty of a welfare state towards its citizens. The petitioner has been paid the compensation after an inordinate delay of three years and that too after he had to approach the court in writ jurisdiction,” Justice Thakur asserted.

Referring to the legal issues involved in the matter, Justice Thakur observed the question requiring determination was whether the petitioner would be governed by the policy in existence on the date he suffered injury, or the policy in force when the relief was granted. Referring to Supreme Court judgments, Justice Thakur held that the petitioner’s claim could not be considered under the new policy, which subsequently came in existence, for grant of ex-gratia compensation of Rs 15 lakh. Before parting with the case, Justice Thakur also made it clear that the interest and costs would be released within a month of submitting the order’s copy to the department concerned.