HC raps UP, Haryana for lack of promptness

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 29

The May-end deadline for erection of boundary pillars at the disputed sites for settling the inter-state boundary dispute between Uttar Pradesh and Haryana remained elusive, with the two states failing to deposit the expenses, compelling the Punjab and Haryana High Court to rap them for lack of promptitude.

The Bench of Justice Sureshwar Thakur and Justice Kuldeep Tiwari asserted that the farmers of both states would be put to immense difficulty while cultivating their “respective tracts of lands” following the failure of the two states to show alacrity.

Additional Solicitor-General of India Satya Pal Jain submitted that the states had not yet deposited the amount with the Union of India towards expenses for erection of the boundary pillars at the sites concerned. The two states, on the other hand, submitted the “heads of accounts” where the amounts was to be deposited were not intimated, a submission rebutted by Jain.

The Bench asserted even if the heads of accounts were not intimated to the Chief Secretaries of the two states, the same was expected to have been detected suo motu through all available logistic wherewithal. It added the failure to deploy the wherewithal by the two states showed least sensitisation to the issue required to be eased at the earliest, for which directions were passed by the court.

It also issued directions to the states to make the deposits into the relevant heads of accounts of the Union of India. The Survey of India was asked to proceed without waiting for the money to be remitted to the relevant heads following assurance by the two States.

“Other relevant directions to the Chief Secretaries of the state of Uttar Pradesh and the state of Haryana and also relevant directions to the Directors-General of Police in the two states be also forthwith complied with so that immediately the task of erecting boundary pillars at the sites concerned is completed within two weeks…”

The orders came on a bunch of petitions by Dinesh Kumar and other petitioners. Residents of a village in Bhagpat district of Uttar Pradesh, some of the petitioners were seeking directions for preparing the revenue record for their lands, which had come to the state of Haryana “on account of river action much less alluvion and diluvion of the western and eastern banks”.