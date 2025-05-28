DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Haryana / HC refuses withdrawal of plea; CJ Nagu to hear arguments in M3M case

HC refuses withdrawal of plea; CJ Nagu to hear arguments in M3M case

Case drew attention after Chief Justice requisitioned record from Single Judge who had reserved verdict
article_Author
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:45 AM May 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab and Haryana High Court. File photo
Advertisement

Two days after Chief Justice Sheel Nagu took up the petition filed by M3M group director Roop Bansal—after it was withdrawn from a Single Bench that had already reserved its verdict—the Bench this morning made it clear that it would not allow withdrawal of the plea.

Advertisement

Appearing before Chief Justice Nagu’s Bench, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi contended on M3M’s behalf that the court might have been given an impression that they were trying to delay or avoid. “We may have given the wrong impression to your Lordship…. Your Lordship may have been given an impression that we don't want to have it here. But I am only saying that an accused has a right to file 482 (CrPC) petition and the accused should have a right to withdraw it if he is not getting any particular relief from the court,” he said.

The case had drawn attention after the Chief Justice, acting on oral and written complaints, took the unusual step of requisitioning the case record from the Single Judge who had heard the matter and reserved the verdict. Bansal, among other things, was seeking the quashing of an FIR registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

Advertisement

Singhvi said he had placed before the court nine points to show that he was not speaking from a position of weakness. But he did not want to risk the court’s findings against him in the trial. “Mr Singhvi, we are hearing you on merits. So I, particularly because of the way this case has been conducted, would decline that request of yours for withdrawal… Even if some observations are recorded, we will always say that this will not influence the trial judge... I'll appreciate if you conclude your arguments on merits,” the Chief Justice said.

Singhvi pointed out that the allegations against him were that he conspired with a judge to get benefits. “There is a judgment in the same proceedings by a special anti-corruption judge –– PMLA judge Panchkula, which notes that that judge had no cases of M3M group pending before him and none were dealt with him in his capacity till April 17, 2023, which is a relevant cut-off date…. I am an accused. If the court’s finding in PMLA Panchkula court is that the judge never dealt with my cases, how can I be in a 120-B (criminal conspiracy) with a public servant or a judge?"

Advertisement

Singhvi added that a sanction was required before proceeding against a judge. “To call him a judge and say that because the high court has given… HC sanction has nothing to do with a mandatory statutory prosecution sanction,” he argued. The case will come up for further hearing on May 29.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper