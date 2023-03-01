HC Registrar-General told to file fresh affidavit or remain present

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, February 28

A week after the Punjab and Haryana High Court virtually admonished itself on the administrative side for not following a Division Bench judgment in a judicial officer’s case, the Bench has asserted that the state of Haryana was inclined to grant due relief. But the decision was not taken by the High Court.

Taking up the matter, the Bench has now asked its own Registrar-General (RG) to file a “fresh compliance affidavit” or remain present before the court. The direction came after Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan asserted it was “not understandable as to why a simple interpretation of the order granting all the necessary benefits has not been considered by the selection committee of this court, while making recommendation to the state government”.

The case has its genesis in judgment dated September 13, 2018, vide which judicial officer Ishwar Dutt was held entitled to seniority, continuance in service, right to promotion and all other consequential benefits, except arrears of salary.

Justice Sangwan asserted: “‘The common man’s interpretation’ to the direction would mean that the petitioner is entitled to seniority, which he was maintaining, as on the date when he was prematurely retired, including continuance in service, i.e. for all intents and purposes, including the annual increments, DA

and arrears of pay with effect from he joined back in service with pay protection of promotional post as per 2012-13 suitability test list. For the pensionary benefits, his entire service is to be counted.”

Justice Sangwan asserted the state of Haryana had “surprisingly” filed an affidavit clearly admitting that the Division Bench order was binding on the government. It was further stated that the petitioner’s name was not recommended even on November 22, 2019, when 24 judicial officers were recommended for appointment by promotion in the state.

As such, the office of Haryana Law & Justice Secretary sought a clarification from the Registrar-General’s office vide letter dated November 28, 2019, regarding the petitioner’s promotion status. But decision was not taken by the High Court.

Justice Sangwan observed it was stated that the petitioner had been promoted vide order dated February 24. Apparently, the state government was inclined to grant due relief in terms of the judgment dated September 13, 2018, which was upheld by the Supreme Court.

Fixing the case for further hearing next month, Justice Sangwan also called for fresh affidavit, since part of compliance was to be made by the office of Principal Secretary, Department of Law & Justice, regarding financial implication. Justice Sangwan also made it clear that the officer concerned would remain present before the Court, following failure to file the affidavit.

Justice Sangwan had earlier asserted the high court’s Recruitment and Promotion Committee (Superior Judicial Services) tried to “override the direction as per the judgment”.