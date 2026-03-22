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Home / Haryana / HC reinstates bank officer, sets aside dismissal order

HC reinstates bank officer, sets aside dismissal order

Says moral turpitude not automatic in 498-A cases

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
chandigarh, Updated At : 10:11 PM Mar 22, 2026 IST
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Observing that there is no uniform judicial consensus on whether every conviction under Section 498-A of the IPC constitutes an offence involving moral turpitude, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has quashed a bank’s order discharging an officer from service on this ground.

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The court directed the bank to grant all consequential benefits to the petitioner from December 1, 2018, along with 6 per cent annual interest within two months.

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Petitioner Brahmjeet Kaushal, through counsel Karnail Singh, challenged the June 27, 2019 order by which he was discharged from service with effect from December 14, 2018.

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Counsel submitted that while the petitioner was working as a Branch Manager in Panipat, an FIR was registered in 2000 under Sections 304-B, 406 and 498-A IPC over allegations of dowry demand and abetment to suicide.

He was acquitted of charges under Sections 304-B and 406 IPC by the sessions court in 2002 but convicted under Section 498-A and sentenced to three years’ rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5,000.

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Subsequently, the bank discharged him from service, terming the conviction as an offence involving moral turpitude under Rule 68(7)(i) of the State Bank of India Officers’ Service Rules, 1992.

The counsel argued that the bank failed to explain how the conviction qualified as moral turpitude, particularly as it arose from a matrimonial dispute.

Justice Sandeep Moudgil observed that the bank discharged the petitioner solely on the basis of conviction without conducting a departmental inquiry or giving him an opportunity to be heard. The court noted that “moral turpitude” is not defined in the relevant laws or service rules and that offences arising out of matrimonial discord do not automatically meet the threshold of inherent depravity.

Allowing the petition, the court set aside the discharge order and directed the bank to restore all benefits with interest within the stipulated period.

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