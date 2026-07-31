HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of nursing home owner in Ayushman Bharat 'fraud' case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Dr Bijender Taak, owner of Vidhata Nursing Home in Uklana town, in a case related to alleged fake claims and forged documents under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

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The case was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after a raid conducted by the CM Flying Team, led by Hisar range incharge Sunaina, at the nursing home on March 22.

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Rejecting the plea, the High Court observed that, prima facie, the available records indicated that the petitioner had allegedly prepared fake bills of patients who were not admitted to the hospital during the relevant period. These alleged fake bills were intended to be used for raising claims on the Ayushman Bharat scheme portal.

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The HC observed that custodial interrogation of the accused was necessary for a fair and effective investigation into the alleged fraud.

The court held that custodial interrogation was required to ascertain whether a similar modus operandi had been adopted in other cases and whether the scheme had been allegedly misused on a wider scale.

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Earlier, the District and Sessions Court in Hisar had also rejected Dr Taak's anticipatory bail plea, stating that the matter was of a serious nature and custodial interrogation was required for an effective investigation.

Notably, a joint team of the CM Flying and the Health Department found during the March 22 raid that some patients were shown as admitted on the Ayushman Bharat portal, but they were allegedly not present at the hospital.

The investigation team also claimed that records relating to a newborn child had been tampered with, including the discharge date and other details. The child's father, Sandeep, reportedly stated that the infant had not been readmitted to the hospital, while a claim of around Rs 48,000 was allegedly submitted under the scheme by showing the child as admitted.

The police also claimed that allegedly forged signatures and documents were found during the investigation. They also alleged that the doctor whose name was mentioned in the treatment records denied having visited the hospital and signing or stamping the documents.

During the hearing, counsel for Dr Taak argued that his client had been falsely implicated and that all bills uploaded on the Ayushman Bharat portal were based on treatment actually provided. The defence contended that the matter was based entirely on documentary evidence. He maintained that since all documents were already with the police, custodial interrogation was not required.

The public prosecutor however, argued that Dr Taak was the key accused in the alleged fraud and that custodial interrogation was necessary for a fair investigation and to trace the entire alleged network.