HC rejects plea challenging Haryana Advocate-General’s appointment

The Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) on Wednesday dismissed a public interest litigation against Pravindra Singh Chauhan’s engagement as Haryana Advocate-General after holding that he fully satisfied the constitutional eligibility prescribed under the Constitution.

The Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu made it clear that a writ of “quo warranto” could be issued only if the holder of a constitutional or statutory office lacked the basic eligibility to occupy it.

“While seeking a writ of quo warranto, it is incumbent upon the petitioner to establish that the holder of the office, whether statutory or constitutional, suffers a lack of eligibility to hold the office,” the Bench observed.

The petitioner had challenged Chauhan’s appointment, alleging violation of constitutional provisions, the memorandum of procedure for appointment of High Court Judges, and Article 165(1) of the Constitution. Reliance was placed on the memorandum of procedure governing the appointment of High Court Judges and Article 217 of the Constitution.

Rejecting the argument, the court held that Article 165 itself was decisive.

“A bare perusal of Article 165 of the Constitution reveals that a person who is qualified to be appointed as a Judge of a High Court is eligible to be appointed as Advocate-General of the State concerned,” the Bench said.

Referring to Article 217, which lays down the qualifications for appointment as a High Court Judge, the court noted that such a person must be “a citizen of India” and must have “for at least ten years been an advocate of a High Court or of two or more such Courts in succession.”

The Bench clarified: “Thus, to be qualified to be appointed as a High Court Judge, a person needs to be a citizen of India and have practiced at least 10 years as an advocate in the High Court.”

Applying these principles to the case, the court recorded that the essential facts were undisputed. “In the present case, the respondent was a citizen of India and has been practicing as an advocate for more than 10 years before his appointment as an Advocate-General, which fact is not disputed in the petition,” the Bench asserted.

The court further pointed out that the petitioner neither alleged nor demonstrated that the respondent had not completed ten years of practice in the legal profession before the High Court, “nor has any material been placed on record to suggest that the respondent is not a citizen of this country,” it said.

On allegations of impropriety or professional misconduct, the Bench drew a firm line on the scope of quo warranto proceedings. “As regards the allegations of impropriety or misdemeanour alleged against the respondent, the same cannot be examined while deciding the issue of issuance of a writ of quo warranto,” the court held, adding that such proceedings were “confined strictly to the constitutional or statutory eligibility” of the office holder.

Concluding that “the essential ingredients for issuance of a writ of quo warranto were not satisfied,” the court dismissed the petition without entering into the merits of the authorities cited by the petitioner.