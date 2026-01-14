DT
PT
Home / Haryana / HC rejects regularisation plea of teaching associates, says selection process for university teachers is 'sacrosanct'

The Bench held that university teaching was a professional job requiring strict adherence to a mandatory and transparent selection process, which was not followed in their case

Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:52 PM Jan 14, 2026 IST
"A mandatory selection process befitting the nature of the job has therefore been laid down for making such appointments,” Justice Tribhuvan Dahiya asserted. File Photo
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed a petition seeking the regularisation of teaching associates as Assistant Professors at Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, holding that university teaching was a professional job requiring strict adherence to a mandatory and transparent selection process, which was not followed in their case.

“The University teaching is a professional’s job to be performed by highly qualified persons, who have responsibility of imparting education at graduate/post-graduate levels. A mandatory selection process befitting the nature of the job has therefore been laid down for making such appointments,” Justice Tribhuvan Dahiya asserted. The varsity was represented by counsel Puneet Gupta.

The court added that the process was not a mere ‘procedural formality’ which could be ignored for regularising the petitioners as Assistant Professors, as has been argued on their behalf. “It is sacrosanct and mandated by the university statutes to ensure only the deserving candidates, who are best suited for the job on the strength of academic competence and personal attributes, are appointed out of the widest possible pool of talent.”

Justice Dahiya asserted that this requirement “underscores the need for inviting applications through proper advertisement and giving it extensive circulation.” Examining the facts, the court asserted that the regular prescribed procedure was not followed even “sensu lato” or in a broad sense.

“In the instant case, the regular prescribed procedure for making selection has not been followed even sensu lato, since the broad contours of making a fair selection, as laid down, have not been adhered to,” Justice Dahiya asserted.

Elaborating, the court added neither the advertisement was proper, nor the formation of selection committee. The advertisement was “restricted” and issued only for a limited purpose. It was not for making regular appointment against sanctioned posts.

“This defeats the basic postulate of prescribed selection procedure, that is, to select out of the best

available talent as per the standards and norms laid down for higher education, keeping in mind interests of the institution. Resultantly, the petitioners cannot seek regularisation in service on this score as well, and the judgment does not advance their case in any manner,” Justice Dahiya asserted.

The court noted that it was a conceded position that the petitioners were appointed as Teaching Associates pursuant to advertisements inviting applications for “walk-in-interview”, interviewed by ad hoc selection committees, with appointments approved by the Vice-Chancellor. Many were re-appointed pursuant to interim orders passed by the High Court from time to time.

“The facts make it explicit that the petitioners were initially given limited period contractual appointments on consolidated salary,” the court observed, adding that their appointment letters “clearly stipulated that they were not entitled to claim regularisation in service.”

Justice Dahiya many eligible candidates looking for appointment on regular posts would not have applied in response to the limited advertisement inviting applications from eligible, as well as ineligible, candidates for appointment on consolidated salary for a limited period.

Justice Dahiya added the petitioners could not claim regularisation on the basis of length of service rendered on contract basis since they were allowed to continue in service “in deference to the orders passed by this Court from time to time”.

