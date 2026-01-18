HC seeks ED affidavit on panel to restore attached Gurugram properties of 2,000 homebuyers

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file an affidavit on constituting a committee—possibly under the chairmanship of a former High Court judge—to consider claims of over 2,000 homebuyers for restoration of their properties in Gurugram provisionally attached under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The direction by the Division Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Neerja Kulwant Kalson came on a petition filed by a homebuyer in a project proposed to commence in Sector 37-D, 92 and 95 of Gurugram at Basai, Gadoli Kalan, Hayatpur and Wazipur villages.

Appearing before the Bench, counsel Viraj Gandhi, Harit Narang and Adarsh Dubey contended on the petitioner’s behalf that the properties were subject to the PMLA proceedings against M/s Ramprashta Promoters and Developers Private Limited. The provisional attachment order was passed on July 11, 2025, and confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority on December 19, 2025.

Going into the provisions of the Act, the petitioner referred to a Section which empowered the Special Court to consider claimants’ applications for restoration of property during trial in prescribed manner. The counsel added that the Central Government had already framed the Prevention of Money Laundering (Restoration of Confiscated Property) Rules, 2016, to operationalise this remedy.

“The petitioner has pointed out that provisions of the First and Second proviso of Section 8 (8) of the PMLA, 2002 lay down that the Special Court may, if it thinks so, consider the claim of the claimants for purpose of restoration of such properties during the trial of the case in such manner as may be prescribed,” the Bench observed.

The notice of motion issued by the Bench for February 10 was accepted by ED senior panel counsel Lokesh Narang. “Pertinently the enactment vests power upon the Special Court for restoration of property during pendency of trial. However, it is submitted by ED counsel that since the homebuyers are large in number, more than about 2000, it would be appropriate to constitute a restoration committee under the Chairmanship of a former Judge of this Court or any other High Court as the case may be,” the Bench observed.

Before parting with the case, the Bench asserted it would be, in view of the submissions, the Enforcement Directorate filed an affidavit in the matter “that this Court may go ahead by enlarging scope of this petition as suggested by counsel for ED”. The case will now come up for further hearing on February 10.