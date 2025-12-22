HC seeks fresh, district-wise data from Haryana on RTE compliance in government schools

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed Haryana to file an additional affidavit giving district-wise details of government schools strictly in accordance with the norms and standards prescribed under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.

The directions were issued by a Bench comprising Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry while hearing a suo motu case initiated on the basis of media reports highlighting shortage of teachers in government schools in the State.

The court took note of an affidavit dated November 18, 2025, filed by the Additional Chief Secretary, School Education, Haryana, stating that all districts except Faridabad, Nuh (Mewat) and Palwal were complying with the prescribed pupil-teacher ratio. The Bench, however, observed that the figures placed on record were not in conformity with the norms and standards laid down in the Schedule to the Act of 2009 for primary and upper primary schools.

The high court, therefore, directed the State to place on record fresh data through an additional affidavit, strictly presented in terms of the statutory norms under the Schedule to the Act.

The court specifically directed that the additional affidavit should disclose district-wise details regarding the availability of special education teachers for children with special needs at the primary and upper primary levels, compliance of school buildings with prescribed standards, availability and working condition of teaching-learning equipment, existence of libraries with required magazines and storybooks, and availability of play material, games and sports equipment.

The State has also been directed to indicate the present status of the recruitment process initiated pursuant to the advertisement dated August 9, 2024, referred to in the earlier affidavit.