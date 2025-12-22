DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / HC seeks fresh, district-wise data from Haryana on RTE compliance in government schools

HC seeks fresh, district-wise data from Haryana on RTE compliance in government schools

The directions were issued by the Bench while hearing a suo motu case initiated on the basis of media reports highlighting shortage of teachers in government schools in Haryana

article_Author
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:14 PM Dec 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. File
Advertisement

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed Haryana to file an additional affidavit giving district-wise details of government schools strictly in accordance with the norms and standards prescribed under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.

Advertisement

The directions were issued by a Bench comprising Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry while hearing a suo motu case initiated on the basis of media reports highlighting shortage of teachers in government schools in the State.

Advertisement

The court took note of an affidavit dated November 18, 2025, filed by the Additional Chief Secretary, School Education, Haryana, stating that all districts except Faridabad, Nuh (Mewat) and Palwal were complying with the prescribed pupil-teacher ratio. The Bench, however, observed that the figures placed on record were not in conformity with the norms and standards laid down in the Schedule to the Act of 2009 for primary and upper primary schools.

Advertisement

The high court, therefore, directed the State to place on record fresh data through an additional affidavit, strictly presented in terms of the statutory norms under the Schedule to the Act.

The court specifically directed that the additional affidavit should disclose district-wise details regarding the availability of special education teachers for children with special needs at the primary and upper primary levels, compliance of school buildings with prescribed standards, availability and working condition of teaching-learning equipment, existence of libraries with required magazines and storybooks, and availability of play material, games and sports equipment.

Advertisement

The State has also been directed to indicate the present status of the recruitment process initiated pursuant to the advertisement dated August 9, 2024, referred to in the earlier affidavit.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts