HC sets aside death penalty conviction in 2018 Panipat minor rape-murder case, orders fresh proceedings

Holding that a court cannot remain "a humble spectator" to procedural lapses in a heinous crime, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday set aside the judgment convicting and sentencing to death two men in the 2018 rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Panipat and remanded the case to the trial court for curing curable procedural irregularities before deciding it afresh.

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The Division Bench of Justice Anoop Chitkara and Justice Ramesh Chander Dimri observed that "this Court has ample power not to be a humble spectator in such a heinous, brutal crime, and is neither powerless by remaining silent nor can it ignore this lapse."

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Recounting the prosecution case, the Bench said the 12-year-old victim, whom it "affectionately" referred to as "Laadli", was allegedly abducted on the evening of January 13, 2018, by the two accused aged 35 and 25, taken to a house, raped and then strangled to death. Both were later convicted by the trial court and sentenced to death.

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The Bench directed the trial court to resume proceedings from the stage of summoning the doctors who had conducted the post-mortem, thereafter record fresh statements of the accused under Section 351 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (earlier Section 313 CrPC), permit them to lead defence evidence and also mitigating factors, “if its stage comes”

The High Court found that the post-mortem board had expressly reserved its opinion on sexual assault until receipt of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report. But the investigating agency never forwarded the report to the doctors for their final opinion.

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“It was grossly negligent on the part of the Investigating Officer and the Supervisory Officers not to seek the opinion of the doctor(s) by forwarding the FSL report to the doctor(s). We cannot blame the doctors for this negligence; it lies squarely at the hands of the Investigator, SHO, and Supervisory Officers, including the then head of the district police, all of whom were irresponsible”.

The Bench asserted the lapse resulted in irregularity, and not illegality. “And this irregularity is curable. This negligence was exacerbated as during the trial, neither the Public Prosecutor nor the trial Judge cared to notice the omission, and they concluded the trial hurriedly,” the court observed.

The Bench added the defect could be cured if the matter was sent back to the trial Court for recording additional evidence by “summoning the doctors as court witnesses and seeking their opinion on the possibility of sexual assault”.

The Bench also found serious deficiencies in the examination of the accused under Section 313 CrPC. It held that several material incriminating circumstances—including the identification of the recovered tasla or mortar pan used by the victim to carry garbage and the recovery and identification of her slippers—had not been specifically put to the accused. “Unless both the accused are given an opportunity to explain these circumstances, the evidence brought on the record through these circumstances cannot be used against them,” the Bench observed.

The court added it took four years for the trial to conclude and the murder reference had been pending before the high court since 2022. The defect went unnoticed at the initial stage.

“Despite this, considering the average time that takes for a criminal trial involving rape and murder, a murder reference is still faster than most other matters. Further, we need extensive data and studies to demarcate the boundary of time beyond which the delay can be considered to have prejudiced an accused, and, in the process, we cannot forget the justice to the victim of the crime. It is not a case where the Trial Court had put all the incriminating circumstances to the accused. On an overall analysis of the facts and circumstances of this case, no prejudice shall be caused to the accused if these questions are put to them after a lapse of 4/5 years,” the Bench added.

The High Court consequently set aside the judgment of conviction and the order of sentence, disposed of the murder reference as infructuous and directed the trial court to conclude the proceedings expeditiously after complying with its directions.