HC: SHO to determine ownership of implants

Rohtak, July 30

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the authorities of PGIMS, Rohtak, to hand over the implants seized by the chief security officer at the institute in 2018 to the police. High Court Judge Vinod S Bhardwaj directed the PGIMS administration to constitute a team of doctors which shall prepare the inventory of the stock or seized material to be handed over to the police.

“The SHO of the police station concerned shall, either himself or through an officer duly deputed or authorised for the said purpose, make arrangements for taking possession of the above said seized material in accordance with the inventory so prepared, vide a separate and proper memo of recovery,” state the orders.

“The material in question may thereafter be released by the SHO of the police station concerned, after satisfying himself with respect to the ownership, to the owner and on such terms and conditions as may be fit and proper,” state the orders.

The court asserted that the exercise of constitution of the committee and handing over the seized material shall be undertaken by PGIMS within a period of two weeks from the date of receipt of certified copy of the order.

The case

On July 25, 2018, the Chief Security Officer of the PGIMS noticed that some persons were leaving the hospital premises with surgical equipment and implants

On being questioned, they could not furnish any purchase documents ascertaining equipment’s ownership

Later, the owner of the store moved the HC, seeking the release of seized equipment

