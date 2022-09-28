HC show-cause notice to Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran chief

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, September 27

Just about three months after the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the handing over of plots’ possession to Kashmiri pandits settled in Haryana, Justice BS Walia has asked Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) Chief Administrator Ajit Balaji Joshi and another functionary to show-cause why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them.

“Issue notice to the respondents returnable by October 21 to show-cause as to why proceedings under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, be not initiated against them, besides costs as prayed for be not awarded in favour of the petitioner,” Justice Walia asserted.

The notice came on a petition alleging contempt of Court filed by Dilbar Bharat Bhushan Handoo through counsel Padam Kant Dwivedi. Appearing before Justice Walia’s Bench, Dwivedi contendedthat a categorical direction on delivering possession was issued by a Division Bench of the High Court while hearing a civil writ petition. Yet, the possession of plots had not been handed over to them till date. As such, the respondents were liable to be punished under the Contempt of Courts Act, Dwivedi added.

The High Court had earlier observed that the allotment of the plots to Kashmiri Pandits had been hanging fire “one way or the other for some reason or the other” for the past three decades.

