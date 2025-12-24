HC slams Haryana town planning body for arbitrary pricing, bars charging land oustees escalated rates

Holding that a public authority cannot profit from its own inaction, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) acted arbitrarily, unfairly and in clear violation of settled law.

Advertisement

The admonition came after the Division Bench of Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal and Justice Deepak Manchanda observed that HSVP charged land oustees escalated “current reserve price” after sitting over allotments for years.

Advertisement

Allowing a bunch of 58 petitions, the Bench quashed the impugned pricing clauses and imposed exemplary costs of Rs 3 lakh on HSVP for forcing citizens into avoidable litigation despite a conclusively settled legal position. “We are constrained to hold that the act and conduct of the respondent–HSVP is wholly unjustified and such repeated mistakes cannot be accepted,” the court observed.

Advertisement

The Bench held that an oustee was entitled to the price prevalent on the date of application/advertisement where the delay in allotment was entirely attributable to the development authority, and not the inflated rate prevailing years later. The court made it clear that administrative delay could not be monetised and citizens could not be penalised for the authority’s own failure to act in time.

The petitioners were landowners whose land was acquired for development of various urban sectors, rendering them “oustees” under the rehabilitation framework. Pursuant to public notices issued in 2018, they applied for allotment of plots and deposited the requisite earnest money. Despite completion of all formalities, HSVP did not issue allotment letters for nearly six to seven years. When allotments finally came this year, the authority demanded payment at the 2025-26 current reserve price, several times higher than the rate prevailing at the time of application, coupled with rigid payment schedules and interest.

Advertisement

Rejecting HSVP’s defence that the price had not been mentioned in the 2018 advertisement and that it was, therefore, entitled to charge the current rate, the Bench held that deliberate non-disclosure of price could not be used as a device to later impose higher rates. Such conduct was antithetical to fairness, transparency and the rule of law.

The Bench added that the controversy stood conclusively settled by the Full Bench judgment in the case of “Rajiv Manchanda and others versus HUDA and another” and HSVP’s stand was in direct breach of its own 2018 policy framed precisely to give effect to the ruling. “It is wholly incomprehensible as to on what basis it subsequently demanded the current price vide the impugned allotment letter dated May 9. Such conduct appears to be manifestly arbitrary and tainted with mala fides.”

The insistence on payment of 75 per cent of the price within 180 days after years of official delay was also disapproved as unjust and unreasonable. Recognising that reasonable interest could be levied for the intervening period, the court clarified that interest could not be punitive or used to justify charging inflated prices.

Taking serious note of HSVP’s repeated disregard of binding precedent and its own declared policy, the Bench imposed costs of Rs 3 lakh, while making it clear that state instrumentalities were duty-bound to follow settled law and could not compel citizens to repeatedly approach the courts on issues already answered.

Before parting with the order, the court quashed the impugned clauses of the allotment letters demanding current reserve prices and directed HSVP to re-determine the allotment price strictly in accordance with the law laid down in Rajiv Manchanda’s case and the 2018 policy, including compliance with lawful payment terms.

“The state must eschew discrimination in granting benefits to persons identically situated, even if some of them have not approached the court, where judgments relating to the same subject matter have already attained finality. The state is expected to act with fairness and grace and to discharge its implicit obligation to extend similar benefits to other petitioner-oustee(s), especially in matters where the state has repeatedly failed in litigation. It would, therefore, be desirable for the state to retrace its steps rather than persist in passing unjustified and legally unsustainable orders,” the Bench observed.