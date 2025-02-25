HC slams police for shielding officials in mining scam, makes CBI a party

Expressing shock over the lack of progress in the investigation into a mining case, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted that senior officers of the mining department and police are apparently involved in the scam.

The court further observed that the police were now trying to stifle the investigation, which could not be permitted. It also directed the Panchkula Commissioner of Police to remain present in Court on the next date of hearing.

An FIR in the matter was registered on November 27, 2024, at the Chandimandir police station in Panchkula district under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the BNS, and the Mining Act.

Taking up a petition filed against Haryana in the matter, Justice NS Shekhawat of the high court noted that serious allegations of collusion between the accused, the mining mafia, and senior Haryana police officers had been levelled in the FIR.

Referring to a status report placed before the Bench, Justice Shekhawat observed that the involvement of 82 persons was found in the present case, but only 69 had so far been questioned. Shockingly, no arrests were made. The investigation has failed to make any headway, raising concerns about deliberate attempts to shield high-ranking officials.

“From the perusal of the allegations levelled in the FIR, it is apparent that serious allegations have been levelled by the complainant in the present case regarding the collusion between the accused, mining mafia, and very senior officers of the Haryana police….The investigation in the present case has not made any headway and rather it appears that every attempt is being made to screen the senior police officers in the present case,” the court asserted.

Justice Shekhawat asserted the case was initially investigated by an Assistant Commissioner of Police, and later, an officer of the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police was made the investigating officer.

“From the submissions made by counsel for the parties, it is also apparent that senior officers of the department of mining and police are involved in the entire scam, and the police is now trying to stifle the investigation, which cannot be permitted,” the Bench asserted.

Before parting with the case, the court ordered the implementation of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as a respondent in the matter. Advocate Prateek Gupta, appearing for the CBI, accepted the notice on its behalf. The matter will now come up for further hearing in the first week of March. The petitioner, Deepak Sharma, was represented by senior advocate Vinod Ghai with counsel Arnav Ghai, Dushyant, and Harshit Jangra.