HC slams police inaction in minor’s sexual assault case, orders welfare measures

Taking strong exception to the failure of law enforcement to act in a sexual assault case involving a minor, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has called for a report after directing Kaithal Deputy Commissioner of Police to personally visit the victim and ensure necessary support, including medical assistance and counselling.

Justice NS Shekhawat observed that the case, shockingly, depicted the “saga of helplessness of a minor victim of sexual assault, who was shamelessly raped by certain individuals for financial gains”. Left in aunt’s care after her father’s death and mother’s decision to reside with “some other man”, she was lured by the accused and coerced into engaging in physical relations with multiple persons.

Justice Shekhawat also observed the victim was blackmailed and “used for commercial gains”. She was forced to make physical relations with a person before being pressured to get a rape case registered against him to extract money. She was also threatened that an obscene video would be made viral.

“Unfortunately, the police, which were supposed to grant protection to her and to take action against the perpetrators of the crime, joined hands with the accused and extorted money from various accused in the present case…,” Justice Shekhawat asserted.

The Bench added such incidents of a minor’s sexual not only robbed the child of her childhood, but made her suffer irrevocable mental and physical trauma, making it impossible for her to come out of it. She had, rather, been thrown out of her home and the family was unwilling to own her. As such, she was confined in Nari Niketan by the administration.

“The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kaithal, is directed to personally visit the victim and file a detailed report with regard to her status. He is directed to ensure that all proper facilities are provided to the victim, along with the services of counsellor and a medical expert. He shall also explore the possibility of extending the benefit of all government schemes to the minor victim and shall ensure all steps are taken to bring the child out of the trauma of the allegations levelled in the present case,” the Bench concluded.