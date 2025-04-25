DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / HC slams police inaction in minor’s sexual assault case, orders welfare measures

HC slams police inaction in minor’s sexual assault case, orders welfare measures

The victim was also threatened that an obscene video would be made viral
article_Author
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:36 PM Apr 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Taking strong exception to the failure of law enforcement to act in a sexual assault case involving a minor, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has called for a report after directing Kaithal Deputy Commissioner of Police to personally visit the victim and ensure necessary support, including medical assistance and counselling.

Justice NS Shekhawat observed that the case, shockingly, depicted the “saga of helplessness of a minor victim of sexual assault, who was shamelessly raped by certain individuals for financial gains”. Left in aunt’s care after her father’s death and mother’s decision to reside with “some other man”, she was lured by the accused and coerced into engaging in physical relations with multiple persons.

Justice Shekhawat also observed the victim was blackmailed and “used for commercial gains”. She was forced to make physical relations with a person before being pressured to get a rape case registered against him to extract money. She was also threatened that an obscene video would be made viral.

Advertisement

“Unfortunately, the police, which were supposed to grant protection to her and to take action against the perpetrators of the crime, joined hands with the accused and extorted money from various accused in the present case…,” Justice Shekhawat asserted.

The Bench added such incidents of a minor’s sexual not only robbed the child of her childhood, but made her suffer irrevocable mental and physical trauma, making it impossible for her to come out of it. She had, rather, been thrown out of her home and the family was unwilling to own her. As such, she was confined in Nari Niketan by the administration.

Advertisement

“The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kaithal, is directed to personally visit the victim and file a detailed report with regard to her status. He is directed to ensure that all proper facilities are provided to the victim, along with the services of counsellor and a medical expert. He shall also explore the possibility of extending the benefit of all government schemes to the minor victim and shall ensure all steps are taken to bring the child out of the trauma of the allegations levelled in the present case,” the Bench concluded.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper