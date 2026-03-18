HC slams ‘procedural adventurism’, warns against forum shopping in bail pleas

Coming down heavily on the growing tendency of filing successive anticipatory bail pleas without any change in circumstances, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has warned that such litigants are indulging in “procedural adventurism” and “testing the waters”, amounting to a direct assault on the sanctity and finality of judicial orders.

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In a strongly-worded ruling, Justice Sumeet Goel asserted: “Forum shopping treats the halls of justice as a laboratory for speculative litigation.” The court made it clear that repeatedly approaching the same court for identical relief, without fresh grounds, was not a legitimate exercise of legal remedy but a “stratagem of attrition”.

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Flagging the larger systemic implications, the bench observed: “Such a ‘hit and try’ methodology is a malady that must be detested. It strikes at the very root of judicial propriety.” Justice Goel cautioned that entertaining repeated pleas on identical facts would create a “perilous risk of conflicting orders”, ultimately eroding public faith in the justice delivery system.

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Referring to the principle of finality, Justice Goel held that there is no absolute bar on successive anticipatory bail petitions, but the remedy could not be misused to bypass the judicial hierarchy. “A party aggrieved by an order must ascend the judicial ladder rather than move horizontally in hopes of a more favourable wind,” Justice Goel observed.

The court made it explicit that a second or subsequent plea could be considered only where there was a “material change in circumstances”. However, petitions founded on the same factual matrix “ought to be nipped in the bud with an iron hand”.

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Admonishing such conduct as a “vexatious abuse of process”, Justice Goel warned that treating dismissal of an earlier plea as a mere suggestion rather than a binding adjudication would “invite judicial anarchy”.

The court also highlighted the waste of judicial time, calling it a “precious public resource” that could not be diverted into “redundant channels of repetitive pleas”. Justice Goel added that litigants misusing procedural concessions must face consequences to deter others from adopting similar tactics in the hope of judicial indulgence.

Justice Goel held that “Exemplary costs, in such a situation are inevitable and necessary, so as to ensure that in litigation, as in the law which is rather practiced in our country, there is no premium on such a misplaced adventurism. Accordingly, costs, which ought to be veritable and real time in nature, to be imposed upon the petitioner.”

The assertions came as Justice Goel dismissed a petition after describing it as “third attempt” to seek pre-arrest/anticipatory bail in a case registered in January 2023 for offences punishable under the provisions of the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, IPC and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at the City police station in Palwal.