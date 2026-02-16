HC stays Centre’s move to blacklist Kshema Insurance

The Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has issued a show-cause notice to Kshema General Insurance Company Limited over alleged operational lapses in implementing the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in Haryana and other states.

Advertisement

However, the company has secured interim relief from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which on February 9 stayed further proceedings on the show-cause notice for de-empanelment till the next date of hearing on July 8.

Advertisement

The notice, issued on February 3, had asked the insurer to explain by February 16 why it should not be de-empanelled and blacklisted from implementing the scheme from kharif 2026 onwards.

Advertisement

According to the notice (a copy of which is with ‘The Tribune’), the governments of Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan had sought de-empanelment/blacklisting of the company over “serious operational lapses” in implementing crop insurance schemes, including PMFBY and the Restructured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS).

In a letter dated October 9, 2025, the Haryana Government informed the Centre that the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) under the Union Ministry had directed the company to settle rabi 2023-24 claims worth Rs 85 crore in Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri and Nuh districts within seven days of receiving the order.

Advertisement

The state said it had conveyed the TAC’s instructions to the company on August 26, 2025. The insurer, however, appealed to the Centre seeking a review of the TAC decision. The Centre reportedly rejected the plea, stating that the matter had been comprehensively examined and the review request lacked merit. The state then directed the company to comply with the TAC order and submit an Action Taken Report within seven days.

The Haryana Government stated that despite “clear and repeated instructions” from both the Centre and the state, the company had failed to settle farmers’ claims as directed. “This non-compliance is causing undue hardship to the affected farmers and undermines the objectives of the PMFBY scheme.”

The letter further pointed out that Cluster-III, comprising eight districts under the company, was facing a large pendency of loss claims under PMFBY. “Despite repeated follow-ups and submissions of requisite documentation by farmers and local authorities, a substantial number of claims remain unresolved, leading to prolonged delays in claim settlements,” it stated.

“This backlog not only exacerbates financial distress among small and marginal farmers who rely on these payouts for recovery post-crop losses but also erodes trust in the government's flagship insurance initiative,” the letter added, noting that District Nodal Officers were reconciling cases through District Level Monitoring Committees.

Meanwhile, Balbir Singh Thakan of the All India Kisan Sabha alleged that the insurance firm had filed a petition in the high court on September 25, 2025, and the Haryana Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare had failed to file its reply despite repeated court directions.

He claimed that it was due to the “negligent attitude” of the department that the high court stayed the action initiated by the Centre for blacklisting/de-empanelment of the insurance company.