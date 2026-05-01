HC summons Assembly Secy over ‘contempt’ in promotion matter

Taking a serious view of an alleged violation of its status quo order in a promotion matter, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Secretary, Haryana Vidhan Sabha Secretariat, to remain present in person and explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated.

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Issuing a show-cause notice, Justice Sandeep Moudgil made it clear that the officer must file an affidavit justifying the action. “The state counsel is directed to ensure that Rajiv Prashad, Secretary, Haryana Vidhan Sabha Secretariat, shall remain present in person on the next date of hearing pursuant to the show-cause notice to explain by way of an affidavit as to why the proceedings under Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, (be not initiated),” the Bench asserted.

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The direction came on an application filed by petitioner Rajesh Kumar alleging that the state and other respondents went ahead with the promotion of an official to a higher post despite a status quo order dated January 22. Elaborating, the petitioner submitted that Rajinder Singh was promoted as Editor of “Debates” in the capacity of officiating Under Secretary (Debates) through an order dated March 30 on the newly created post of Deputy Secretary (Debates).

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Taking cognisance of the allegations, Justice Moudgil issued notice on the application to the respondents. Haryana’s Deputy Advocate-General Teevar Sharma accepted notice on the state’s behalf. The case has now been fixed for further hearing on May 15. The petitioner was represented in the matter by advocates Ranjit Singh Kalra and Ashmit Kaur.

The petitioner had earlier referred to the relevant rules stating that all promotions, unless otherwise provided, would be made on seniority-cum-merit basis and seniority alone would not confer any right to such promotion in respective cadres.

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His counsel contended that the respondents carried out promotion from the reporter’s post to senior reporter or chief reporter without adhering to the seniority list, “if at all it existed”. He, rather, disputed the existence of the seniority list “in the light of information conveyed to him under RTI wherein it is categorically stated that matter regarding seniority of all reporters is under consideration and as and when decided by the authority, the same will be informed to him”.