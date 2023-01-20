HC summons Principal Secy, on contempt plea

Tribune News Service

chandigarh, January 19

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed Haryana Principal Secretary, Higher Education, Department of Education, to remain present before the Bench to explain why an order directing non-initiation of an inquiry against an associate professor was not complied with.

Taking up the petition filed against Principal Secretary Higher Education Vijayendra Kumar, and another respondent by Dr Ashok Kumar Yadav through counsel Dhiraj Chawla, Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan fixed the case for further hearing on May 8.

Chawla alleged on the petitioner’s behalf the violation of order dated January 25, 2021, vide which a specific direction was issued that departmental proceedings would not be initiated against the petitioner, merely on the basis of second inquiry report dated September 3, 2020.

Justice Sangwan said: “A perusal of the affidavit of Director, Higher Education Department reveals that no efforts are made to comply with the order passed by the Court”.