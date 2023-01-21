HC suspends clause awarding 20 marks for descent, Haryana domicile

Chandigarh, January 20
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has prima facie asserted that confining the benefit of socio-economic criteria and awarding 20 marks on the basis of descent or Haryana domicile in a recruitment process was violative of the Constitution.
The Division Bench of Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Sukhvinder Kaur also suspended till further orders a clause in assistant engineers’ recruitment advertisement dealing with “socio-economic criteria and experience” and providing 20 marks on basis of descent or to Haryana domicile applicants.
“Having regard to the principles of law laid down by the Supreme Court in cases cited by the counsel for the petitioner, we prima facie agree with the contentions of the petitioner that confining of the benefit of socio-economic criteria and awarding 20 marks on the basis of descent or domicile in the state of Haryana is violative of Article 16(2) of the Constitution of India,” the Bench asserted.
The Bench was hearing a petition against the state of Haryana and other respondents by Arpit Gahlawat through counsel Sarthak Gupta. Among other things, he was seeking the quashing of advertisement dated December 20, 2022, for filling up the posts of assistant engineers (electrical cadre) in the electrical discipline.
Directions were also sought for quashing a regulation of the DHBVNL Service of Engineers (Electrical) Regulations, 2020, and other similar amendments to the extent that 20 out of 100 marks had been earmarked for the “socio-economic criteria and experience” by making it dependent on descent or Haryana domicile.
Among other things, Gupta contended the grant of such additional marks was nothing, but a form of reservation. The action was unsustainable since the marks were to be given only to applicants having Haryana domicile and also on basis of descent.
The state counsel, on the other hand, refuted the contentions before submitting that 20 marks had been earmarked in the impugned advertisement since requests were received from the candidates who had applied in earlier recruitment of assistant engineers, through GATE-2019, which was cancelled through public notice dated October 4, 2019.
They had prayed for considering them also in the present recruitment process. “To give fair and equal chance to those candidates, who had applied in earlier advertisement of GATE-2019, it was proposed to consider the GATE-19 result and socio-economic criteria and experience also as a special case and one-time measure in addition to requirement of GATE-2020 result in the present recruitment,” it was added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US
According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...
Army Chief Manoj Pande visits forward posts along LAC in eastern Arunachal Pradesh
Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over 32-month sta...