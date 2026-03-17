HC tells Haryana to reconsider blind sportsperson’s Bhim Award claim

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed Haryana to reconsider a blind sportsperson’s claim for the Bhim Award for 2017-2018 and 2018-2019. Justice Jagmohan Bansal made it clear that the authorities must themselves verify relevant records rather than reject the claim on the ground of lack of proof of representation.

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Disposing of the petition filed by the sportsperson through counsel Himanshu Arora, Justice Bansal asked the Director, Sports and Youth Affairs, Panchkula, to re-examine the matter within three months after granting the petitioner an opportunity of hearing and allowing him to place additional documents on record.

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Petitioner Deepak had moved the court claiming participation in multiple international events including World Cup tournaments. Among other things, he had challenged the rejection of his claim for the Bhim Award on the ground that he had not represented Haryana.

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The state’s stand before the court was that the petitioner was considered for Bhim Award 2017-2018 as well as 2018-2019. It was found that he had not represented Haryana. As such, he could not be adorned with the award. A committee comprising eight members considered objections of many applicants, including the petitioner. “His claim was found to be rightly rejected on the ground that there is no proof of participation from Haryana,” the state counsel contended.

Justice Bansal asserted determining whether an athlete represented the state was not a difficult exercise and could be verified through the sports federations concerned. The bench also made it clear that the burden could not be entirely shifted onto the claimant. “It is not difficult to find out whether petitioner represented state of Haryana in international games or not. The respondent can collect information from the concerned federation… The respondent shall not attempt to shift burden upon petitioner, whereas would endeavour to bring on record actual facts and figures,” the court observed.

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Justice Bansal observed that the state counsel, during the hearing, “expressed his inability to controvert that there is no evidence disclosing that petitioner ever represented any other state except Haryana. He further concedes that certificates disclosing participation in national level tournaments have not been considered”.

Before parting with the matter, Justice Bansal refrained from recording a definitive finding on whether the petitioner had represented Haryana after observing: “This court cannot return findings to the effect that petitioner represented state of Haryana or any state/Union territory in international and national games.”