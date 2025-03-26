DT
Home / Haryana / HC to hear poll plea against minister Gaurav Gautam on day-to-day basis

HC to hear poll plea against minister Gaurav Gautam on day-to-day basis

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:45 AM Mar 26, 2025 IST
The Punjab and Haryana High Court. File
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed that the election petition against Haryana Minister Gaurav Gautam will be heard on a day-to-day basis. The petition, filed by former minister Karan Singh Dalal, alleges that Gautam indulged in corrupt practices during his election campaign by appealing for votes in the name of religion.

As the election petition came up for hearing before Justice Archana Puri, senior advocate Mohan Jain on Dalal’s behalf contended that Gautam had failed to file his written statement within the timeframe prescribed under Clause 20(c) of the High Court Rules. As per the provision, a respondent must submit a detailed reply to the allegations at least three days before the hearing.

Jain submitted that the service of notice to Gautam was completed on December 14, 2024. As per the rules, his reply was due by January 6. However, Gautam did not file his response, prompting Jain to argue that the minister’s defence should be closed.

Taking note of the submissions, Justice Puri granted a final opportunity to Gautam to file his written statement within a week. The matter has now been fixed for further hearing on March 28, when the proceedings will continue on a day-to-day basis.

Dalal’s petition alleges that Gautam sought votes by linking his election campaign to religious sentiments and organising religious events with the intent of securing electoral support.

