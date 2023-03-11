HC to state: Send selection record of male constables to DGP (Vigilance)

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 10

Just about a fortnight after anomalies were found in the grant of additional marks to similarly placed candidates in male constables’ selection case, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the state to send the entire selection record to the Haryana DGP, Vigilance. The advocates appearing for petitioner-candidates were also permitted to inspect the record in the DGP’s office.

Furnish details on affidavit in court Let the details that have been furnished in the court today be provided by way of an affidavit giving details of roll numbers of those candidates, who had been given five additional marks under the orphan category and of those candidates, who are likely to be ousted on compilation of the result afresh. Justice Jaishree Thakur

The direction by Justice Jaishree Thakur came on a bunch of 50 petitions filed by Sombir and other petitioners after their counsel contended that a chart placed before the Bench by the respondents did not reflect the correct picture. An opportunity to inspect the record was also sought.

As the matter came up for resumed hearing, Haryana Advocate-General BR Mahajan with law officers Shruti Jain Goel and Kapil Bansal informed Justice Thakur’s Bench that “on verification of the entire record, it was found that if five additional marks given under the socioeconomic criteria being orphan/fatherless were withdrawn, there would be 57 persons liable to be ousted in all five different categories of the posts advertised for male constable”.

Justice Thakur asserted that the chart handed over to the court did not reflect the roll numbers of persons, who would not fall into the zone of consideration if five marks were withdrawn and were liable to be ousted on account of not meeting the cut-off marks.

The Bench, on a previous date of hearing, had rapped the Haryana Staff Selection Commission for failing to discharge its duty. Describing as “unacceptable” its request for adjournment in the selection matter, Justice Thakur had fixed the case for hearing earlier this month after making it clear that Rs 2 lakh cost would have to be deposited.