HCCI meet discusses MC tax-related issues

Yamunanagar, August 11
A meeting of the Haryana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI )was held here recently. The HCCI senior vice-president, Rajesh Sondhi, highlighted problems faced by industrialists during the meeting.
He said road connectivity in district should be better. He also raised the issue of 10-year-old tax collected by the Municipal Corporation (MC) on petrol pumps in district. He said owners of petrol pumps had already deposited their tax. He questioned why the corporation was asking to pay tax on the entire land of petrol pump. Property tax should be on the carpet area and not on the entire petrol pump land, he said. Some members of the HCCI also raised the issue of bad roads.
Chief guest Deputy Commissioner Parth Gupta said construction of roads would start soon.
