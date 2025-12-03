HCMS doctors stick to strike call on December 8–9 as meeting with Health Minister remains inconclusive

The crucial meeting between the Health Department and the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA) ended inconclusively on Wednesday with government doctors reaffirming their decision to observe a complete shutdown of services on December 8 and 9.

Advertisement

The meeting, held at the residence of the Health Minister Arti Rao in Chandigarh, was attended by the higher authorities.

Advertisement

During the discussions, the association highlighted its two long-pending demands — stoppage of direct recruitment of Senior Medical Officers (SMOs) and notification of the already approved modified Assured Career Progression (ACP) structure.

Advertisement

Dr Rajesh Khyalia, State president HCMSA, said that these issues have remained unresolved for the past 16 months despite repeated representations, even though the government had approved them last year. He said the Health Minister acknowledged the validity of their concerns but did not offer any concrete assurance. Officials conveyed that the issue of stopping direct SMO recruitment would be taken up at the CM's level, while the Finance Department's opinion would be sought on notifying the modified ACP structure.

Calling the outcome “disappointing”, the Action Committee said bureaucratic delays continue to block solutions despite “strong political will.”

Advertisement

After the internal discussions, the committee confirmed that all HCMSA members will proceed with a total shutdown on December 8 and 9, covering OPD, emergency, post-mortem, surgeries, VIP duties and other services. If the issues remain unresolved beyond December 9, the association warned of an indefinite strike from December 10.