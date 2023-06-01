HCS officer refuses to undergo lie-detector test

Yamunanagar, May 31

HCS officer Pooja Chanwaria has refused to undergo a lie-detector test in connection with a case registered against some clerks of the SDM's office, Jagadhri, and private agents under various Sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the IPC.

The HCS officer appeared in the court of Rajinder Pal Singh, Additional Sessions Judge, District Court, Jagadhri, on May 29 and submitted her statement before the court. She stated that she was facing some medical issues and did not want to undergo the test, sources said.

As per information, the other HCS officer, Darshan Kumar, had given his consent to undergo the test on April 24, when he appeared in the court in connection with the case. Chanwaria also appeared in the court, but said she wanted to file a reply to the application.

The registration certificates (RCs) of several vehicles were allegedly prepared at the SDM's office using fake documents, reportedly during the tenure of the then Jagadhri SDMs Pooja Chanwaria and Darshan Kumar.

The police have arrested several clerks and agents in connection with the case. A special investigation team had moved an application before the court of ASJ Rajinder Pal Singh on April 19, requesting for the test. —TNS

Fake RC scam