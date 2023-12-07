HCS officers disobeyed status-quo orders intentionally: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, December 6

Disapproving the actions of HCS officers Pooja Chanwaria and Braham Prakash, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has prima facie inferred that the two deliberately and intentionally disobeyed its previous order on maintaining status-quo regarding continuation in employment of petitioner-employees.

Justice Sandeep Moudgil of the high court said the duo was still “trying to defend themselves having no grace to accept their wrong”. The Bench called for their defence, while asking them to submit their reply to the show-cause notice before it proceeded further to initiate action for contempt of court.

The direction came after Justice Moudgil’s Bench was told that the court, vide order dated April 6, 2010, had issued directions for maintaining status quo regarding the continuation in employment of Vijender Singh and other petitioners in service at that time. However, the petitioners were relieved on attaining the age of superannuation, instead of continuation in services under the court’s directions in strict violation of the order after the petition was admitted on September 9, 2011.

Justice Moudgil said an affidavit was filed by Braham Parkash, stating that the operation of the order dated April 6, 2010, on maintenance of status quo had not extended. However, a perusal of the order dated September 9, 2011, showed that the interim order had not been vacated while admitting the writ petition.

Justice Moudgil also observed that Chanwaria, the then managing director of Kaithal Coop Sugar Mills Limited, ignored the court’s specific orders before making an attempt to defend the act by stating that there was no specific direction by the court to continue the petitioners in service when the case was admitted.

As such, relieving the petitioners was neither deliberate nor intentional and did not amount to contempt. Justice Moudgil said: “The court is at pain to see the conduct and behaviour of these two officers, who have dared even to take the stand on affidavit before this court.”

He added: “The act of the respondents seems to be totally unwarranted and intentional for the reasons best known to them, who have ignored and in fact disobeyed categorical directions issued by this court vide order dated April 6, 2010, jeopardising not only the career of the petitioners, but have shown disrespect to the order of this court.”

The case will come up for hearing on December 12.