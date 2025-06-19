HCS officers to mentor govt school students for competitive exams

In a bid to raise awareness and aspirations among students in Haryana’s government schools, HCS officers will now visit schools in their respective districts to motivate students for competitive exams like the UPSC and HCS.

Advertisement

The initiative, launched by Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda, aims to both inspire students and assess the current state of infrastructure and services in government schools.

In a letter addressed to all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) in the state, Dhanda directed them to assign HCS officers the responsibility of visiting schools in their jurisdictions at least four times a month.

Advertisement

“All HCS officers in the district should visit government schools in their area concerned four times a month to motivate students,” Dhanda wrote.

“They should share their personal experiences and success stories related to competitive exams to encourage students to aim higher.”

Advertisement

The Minister believes such efforts will enhance student morale and participation in national and state-level competitive examinations.

Beyond motivational sessions, the officers have also been tasked with evaluating school conditions. During their visits, HCS officers will be required to submit detailed reports on the school’s infrastructure, hygiene, availability of clean drinking water, condition of toilets, sports grounds, lighting and other basic amenities.

“The officials should send a detailed report with their remarks and suggestions about the facilities in the schools,” Dhanda wrote in the letter.

Following this directive, Sonepat Deputy Commissioner Dr Manoj Kumar Yadav has already issued orders to several senior district officers to begin school visits. These include the Additional CEO of the Sonepat Metropolitan Development Authority (SMDA), all SDMs (Sonepat, Gannaur, Gohana, Kharkhoda), DTO, CTM, CEO of Zila Parishad, MD of Sugar Mill, Joint Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation and the Joint Director of Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College, Khanpur.

The DC has asked the officers to engage with students, assess school needs and send timely reports.