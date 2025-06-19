DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Haryana / HCS officers to mentor govt school students for competitive exams

HCS officers to mentor govt school students for competitive exams

DCs asked to assign HCS officers school visits four times a month
article_Author
Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 02:45 AM Jun 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In a bid to raise awareness and aspirations among students in Haryana’s government schools, HCS officers will now visit schools in their respective districts to motivate students for competitive exams like the UPSC and HCS.

Advertisement

The initiative, launched by Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda, aims to both inspire students and assess the current state of infrastructure and services in government schools.

In a letter addressed to all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) in the state, Dhanda directed them to assign HCS officers the responsibility of visiting schools in their jurisdictions at least four times a month.

Advertisement

“All HCS officers in the district should visit government schools in their area concerned four times a month to motivate students,” Dhanda wrote.

“They should share their personal experiences and success stories related to competitive exams to encourage students to aim higher.”

Advertisement

The Minister believes such efforts will enhance student morale and participation in national and state-level competitive examinations.

Beyond motivational sessions, the officers have also been tasked with evaluating school conditions. During their visits, HCS officers will be required to submit detailed reports on the school’s infrastructure, hygiene, availability of clean drinking water, condition of toilets, sports grounds, lighting and other basic amenities.

“The officials should send a detailed report with their remarks and suggestions about the facilities in the schools,” Dhanda wrote in the letter.

Following this directive, Sonepat Deputy Commissioner Dr Manoj Kumar Yadav has already issued orders to several senior district officers to begin school visits. These include the Additional CEO of the Sonepat Metropolitan Development Authority (SMDA), all SDMs (Sonepat, Gannaur, Gohana, Kharkhoda), DTO, CTM, CEO of Zila Parishad, MD of Sugar Mill, Joint Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation and the Joint Director of Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College, Khanpur.

The DC has asked the officers to engage with students, assess school needs and send timely reports.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts