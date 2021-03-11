Head constable dies by suicide

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 27

A Head constable posted at the BPTP police station here allegedly died by suicide at the police lines here last night. Though no suicide note has been found, the deceased was reported to be under some depression.

Identified as Tilak Raj (35) hailing from Pyala village in the district had got transferred here from Nuh district in January this year. Recruited in 2008, he was residing in the official accommodation at the police lines here along with his wife and two minor sons.

It is reported that he had sent his wife and sons to his village before taking the extreme step around 8 pm on Thursday. Claiming that the cop was under depression for the past several days as per the statement of his kin, a police official said that no reason had been disclosed by either the victim or his family for the incident.