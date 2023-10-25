Gurugram: Head Constable duped of Rs 11L, suspects at large

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 24

A head constable was duped of Rs 11 lakh on the pretext of better returns on investment by a group of miscreants.

The complainant, Head Constable Devendra Kumar, alleged that the suspects — Manish Kasana, Lalit, Shubham Chaudhary, Ajay Pratap, Rahul Malik, Rajesh Kumar — colluded to commit the fraud. The suspects are said to be residents of Duloth village in Mahendragarh district.

“The suspects had opened an office named Infinity Grow in the JMD Megapolis building on Sohna Road. They lured people with 18 to 20 per cent profit on investment per month. They have taken around Rs 1 crore from different people and ran away 15 days back. They also threatened to kill me. I had invested Rs 11 lakh,” the head constable said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the IPC at the Sector 40 police station on Monday. “We are investigating the matter and the suspects will be arrested soon,” said Inspector Surender Singh, SHO, Sector 40 police station.

