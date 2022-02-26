Head constable 'hangs' self in Palwal

Tribune News Service

Palwal, February 25

The police recovered the body of a head constable found hanging from the ceiling inside the police post at Hathin Gate in the district this evening.

While cops claimed that the deceased, identified as Ranjit (35), hailing from Naya village in the district, had committed suicide, the kin of the victim alleged that it could be a case of murder and staged a road blockade for over an hour in the evening, demanding a probe into the matter and arrest of the accused.

Claiming that his brother might have been murdered, Narender, brother of the deceased, said his brother was found hanging inside the police post in his official dress and his feet were touching the floor. This, he said, suggested that he might have been hanged after murder.

It was reported that a dispute regarding his duty in the police post could have been the reason behind the incident, his brother said.

However, according to DSP Yashpal Khatana, while the head constable had reportedly committed suicide, he said a probe would also be carried out in response to the complaint of his kin on the basis of the postmortem report.