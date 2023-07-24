Head constable held for raping 16-year-old in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, July 23

A head constable posted at the Babain police station in Kurukshetra allegedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl at Police Mitra Kaksha on Saturday evening.

The accused was identified as Shyam Lal (51). He was produced before a city court today which sent him to two-day police remand.

The victim reached the police station to get her statement recorded in connection with a missing case registered in the month of May. The head constable then took her to a room on the pretext of recording the statement wherre he allegedly raped her.

He later offered money to the family and threatened them not to raise the matter, alleged kin of the victim.

SP Surinder Singh Bhoria said, “The head constable has been arrested. His has been terminated from the service. The case has been handed over to the Shahabad DSP for further investigation. Evidence is being collected.”

“The victim’s statement has been recorded after medical examination.” the SP said.

