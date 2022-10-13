Head constable held for taking Rs 85K bribe

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 12

The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has caught a head constable of the Haryana Police red-handed while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 85,000 from a man, on the promise of getting him recruited as a Home Guard volunteer.

An official spokesperson said the Head Constable had been identified as Parbhudayal. The other two who have been booked in this case are Home Guard Platoon Commander Vinod Kumar and Centre Commander Rajesh Kumar Bumra. All three are posted in Sirsa district.

The complainant, a resident of Tikri village in Sirsa district, alleged that the accused cop and co-accused were demanding bribe for recruiting him as a Home Guard volunteer in the Home Guard Department. On receiving the complaint, a team was formed which laid a trap and arrested the head constable. A case has been registered against the trio under the Prevention of Corruption Act.