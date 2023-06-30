Head constable pockets Rs 3.2 cr e-challan money, arrested

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 29

A head constable of the Haryana Police was arrested yesterday and raids are being conducted to nab another in connection with a Rs 3.23-crore scam. The policemen, while posted in Palwal district, had allegedly embezzled e-challan payment money by not depositing it in bank.

Following investigation by a DSP rank officer, an FIR was registered against the head constables at Palwal camp police station. The accused have been identified as Janak, who has been arrested, and Omveer. Both were posted in the challan branch.

According to the police, Lokendra Singh, SP of Palwal, received information that the e-challan amount was not being deposited in the accounts on time. An inquiry was initiated into the matter and records from January 2020 to March 31, 2023, were examined. It was found that during this period, the deposit receipt was kept in the record, but it was different from the bank receipt. Janak was incharge of e-challan, and it was revealed that during this period, while Rs 30 lakh was deposited in the bank, Rs 3.23 crore was not

deposited.

DSP Sandeep More said Janak was incharge of the challan branch and traffic from 2018 to 2021. According to rules, the challan amount should be deposited in the bank every evening. But Janak deposited only some amount, and that too in 15 days. The matter could not come to the notice of the authorities during the Covid pandemic.

“Janak was produced in a city court and was sent to five-day police remand. He is being interrogated and the involvement of other people in the case is being ascertained,” the DSP said.

