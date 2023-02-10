Head Constable 'Singham' arrested for 'thrashing' ASI

Tribune News Service

Panipat, February 9

A police team on Thursday arrested Head Constable Ashish Kumar, alias Singham, for allegedly thrashing an ASI on duty. The police produced him in a court in the evening and the court sent him to judicial custody for a day.

The matter came to light after a video of two police personnel engaged in a scuffle on the NH-44 went viral on social media a few days ago.

As per sources, Head Constable Kumar, who was posted in the traffic wing, had gone to conduct a sting operation near the TDI flyover in the city on the NH-44 a week ago and started making videos of ASI Mukesh Tyagi, who was on duty there.

Head Constable Ashish Kumar’s father protests arrest of his son in Panipat.

ASI Tyagi opposed him, but the Head Constable accused him of taking bribe from commuters. After this, they engaged in heated arguments, which turned into a scuffle.

A case was registered against Head Constable Kumar under Sections 186, 332, 353, 323, 506 and 120-B of the IPC on February 2.

Kumar announced on social media that he would surrender on Thursday at 12 noon. But, the police team raided his house in the police lines and arrested him. His wife is also posted in the district police. His father opposed the police and also laid on the NH-44 to oppose them. But, the police team took him to Sector 13/17 police station. As the matter went viral on social media, scores of people gathered outside the police station and staged a dharna there. AAP former state president Naveen Jaihind also reached outside the police station and participated in the dharna.

Inspector Deepak Kumar, SHO, Sector 13/17, said Head Constable Kumar was not posted at that point. He didn’t even inform any senior official about his visit to the TDI flyover to conduct any sting operation.