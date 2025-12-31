Headless body of man found from Keshav Park in Kurukshetra

A headless body of an unidentified man was discovered from Keshav Park in Kurukshetra on Tuesday morning. As the head was missing, the deceased was yet to be identified.

As per the information, around 9 am, the unidentified body was spotted and the police officials were informed. After getting information, various teams of Kurukshetra police reached the spot and initiated investigation.

The police have also found a blood-stained knife from the spot, and the FSL team collected other evidence during inspection. The body was shifted to the Lok Nayak Jai Parkash District Civil Hospital.

Krishna Gate Police Station SHO Baljeet Singh said, “It is suspected that the victim was killed last night and all efforts are being made to identify the body. The head is yet to be found and our teams are working on this case.”

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Prateek Gahlot, who reached the spot, said, “Information regarding a body at Keshav Park was received and it was found that the head of the body was missing. The deceased was physically challenged and he used to wear a Jaipur foot in his right leg, which was found near the body. Efforts are being made to identify the deceased, and teams have been formed to search the head of the body, scan CCTV footage of the nearby areas and trace the accused.”

“A knife has been recovered from the spot and it appears that the same knife was used to kill the person. There were injury marks on the stomach too. Efforts are being made to check if the knife was sold here in this area, so that the accused could be identified. As per initial observations, it appears that the head was chopped in the park. However, the matter is still under investigation,” he added.