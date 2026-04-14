Department heads to manage patient flow at OPD of Rohtak PGIMS

After concerns over medicine shortages and long patient queues were flagged during a recent surprise visit by Health Minister Arti Singh Rao, the PGIMS authorities here have introduced steps to improve service delivery and ensure better OPD management.

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The institute has now made Heads of Department (HoDs) directly accountable for managing patient flow and essential services in their respective areas.

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To provide hassle-free services, all HoDs have been assigned the responsibility to ensure proper queue management, sample testing, and distribution of medicines. “Any discrepancy will be viewed seriously,” said the PGIMS Director, Dr SK Singhal, in a directive to all HoDs.

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According to sources, nearly 8,000 patients from across Haryana and neighbouring states visit the OPD block daily, leading to heavy rush.

“Since all departments have been allotted space in the OPD block, it is the responsibility of their head to ensure proper arrangements so that patients do not face any inconvenience,” Dr Singhal told ‘The Tribune’.

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Meanwhile, the Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has sought an explanation from the PGIMS administration over media reports pointing to serious deficiencies, including shortages of essential medicines, consumables, and diagnostic facilities, along with unsatisfactory sanitation conditions.

In an official communication, the department termed such lapses “unacceptable” and called for immediate accountability. The administration has been asked to submit a comprehensive report explaining the shortage of medicines and consumables, along with reasons for failures in procurement and supply chain management.

The communication also directs authorities to fix responsibility on doctors prescribing medicines not listed in the Essential Drug List, and to clarify the protocol followed in such cases, including the use of generic names.

The PGIMS has also been instructed to provide details of its housekeeping and pest control systems, while identifying accountability at all levels—administrative, procurement, and clinical.