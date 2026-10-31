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Home / Haryana / Health camp organised for cops, their family in Sirsa

Health camp organised for cops, their family in Sirsa

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Sirsa, Updated At : 01:49 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Doctors during the camp in Sirsa.
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A health check-up camp was organised at the Community Centre in the Police Lines, Sirsa, on Friday as part of the Police Commemoration Day programme. The camp aimed at providing better healthcare facilities to police personnel and their family members.

A team of specialist doctors from the General Hospital, Sirsa, examined the police personnel and their families and provided medical advice. The team included paediatrician Dr Resham Preet, ENT specialist Dr Shweta Dudi, Dr Riya and Medical Officer Dr Vikas.

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Superintendent of Police Deepak Saharan said providing better healthcare and basic facilities to police personnel and their families was a priority for the department.

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The doctors advised the police personnel to avoid mental stress, exercise regularly, follow a balanced diet and undergo routine health check-ups. The SP said such health camps would to be organised regularly to ensure the well-being of the police personnel and their families.

Free eye camp at Fatehabad police lines

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As many as 150 police personnel and their family members underwent free eye check-ups at a camp organised at the Police Lines, Fatehabad, under the guidance of SP Nikita Khattar. Eye specialist Dr Aanchal and her team provided consultations on myopia, LASIK and other eye problems. Free medicines were also given to those in need.

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