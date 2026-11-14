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Home / Haryana / Health Department launches deworming campaign at Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, Camp Yamunanagar

Health Department launches deworming campaign at Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, Camp Yamunanagar

Albendazole tablets to be administered to 4.4 lakh children

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 01:40 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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Officiating Civil Surgeon Dr Divya Mangla with students and staff members of Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, Camp Yamunanagar.
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The Health Department launched the National Deworming Campaign at Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, Camp Yamunanagar. Officiating Civil Surgeon Dr Divya Mangla was the chief guest at the programme. Dr Rajesh, Dr Manisha, Dr Shubham and school principal Suraj Bhan were also present.

On the occasion, Dr Mangla distributed Albendazole tablets among the students and appealed to parents and teachers to ensure that children were administered the tablets as per medical advice.

She said that under the National Deworming Campaign, Albendazole tablets would be administered to children in schools, colleges, ITIs and Anganwadis from November 12 to 19.

“The National Deworming Campaign is being conducted from November 12 to 19, 2026. Under the campaign, all children up to 18 years of age will be administered Albendazole tablets to protect them from intestinal worms. Health workers will ensure that children chew the tablets properly in their presence,” said Dr Mangla. She said the target was to administer Albendazole tablets to 4,40,762 children across the district during the campaign.

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Nodal Officer Dr Rajesh said the department would make every effort to ensure that all eligible children received the medicine. Intestinal worms could affect nutrient absorption and lead to anaemia and other malnutrition-related health problems, he added. “These health problems can be prevented by taking the medicine. Therefore, I appeal to everyone to ensure that their children are administered Albendazole tablets,” said Dr Rajesh.

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