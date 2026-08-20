DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Haryana: Health Department issues swine flu advisory

Haryana: Health Department issues swine flu advisory

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:06 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

In view of changing weather conditions, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has advised public to exercise caution against swine flu and issued an advisory outlining necessary preventive measures.

Advertisement

According to the Health Department, the major symptoms of swine flu include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or blocked nose, headache, body and joint pain and difficulty in breathing, weakness, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Advertisement

Those experiencing such symptoms should avoid public places to minimise the risk of spreading the infection. they should immediately consult a doctor and undergo appropriate testing and treatment.

Advertisement

The spokesperson said people should cover their mouth and nose with a handkerchief while coughing or sneezing and wash their hands frequently with soap and water. They should drink enough water, consume nutritious food and get sufficient sleep. As per the advisory, people should avoid handshakes and other forms of greeting involving physical contact, refrain from spitting in public places and avoid taking medicines without medical advice.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts