Haryana: Health Department issues swine flu advisory

In view of changing weather conditions, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has advised public to exercise caution against swine flu and issued an advisory outlining necessary preventive measures.

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According to the Health Department, the major symptoms of swine flu include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or blocked nose, headache, body and joint pain and difficulty in breathing, weakness, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

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Those experiencing such symptoms should avoid public places to minimise the risk of spreading the infection. they should immediately consult a doctor and undergo appropriate testing and treatment.

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The spokesperson said people should cover their mouth and nose with a handkerchief while coughing or sneezing and wash their hands frequently with soap and water. They should drink enough water, consume nutritious food and get sufficient sleep. As per the advisory, people should avoid handshakes and other forms of greeting involving physical contact, refrain from spitting in public places and avoid taking medicines without medical advice.