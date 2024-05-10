Health Dept on toes as 4 dengue cases in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 9

With one more dengue case detected today, the number of cases in the district has reached four, ringing alarm bells among the health authorities. Among these cases, one each is from Karnal, Taraori, Gharaunda and Indri. As per data, the district had witnessed 561 cases last year.

Determined not to witness a similar rise this year, the department has intensified its efforts to combat the disease. The department has constituted 166 teams, out of which 150 teams have been deployed in rural areas and 16 in urban zones, to conduct anti-larvae activities and other preventive measures to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds.

These teams have inspected 169,310 households and found larvae at 220 locations. The team members also served notices to 75 persons after finding larvae in their establishments.

“Our team members are visiting households to check the breeding of larvae. They are actively working to eliminate potential breeding sites for mosquitoes. They are also engaged in information, education and communication activities to spread awareness about preventive measures among residents,” said Dr Krishan Kumar, Civil Surgeon.

“High fever, severe headaches, joint and muscle pain are among the symptoms of dengue, he said.

